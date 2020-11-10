Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 9 November 2020 was 320.41p (ex income) 322.98p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

10 November 2020