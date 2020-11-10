DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Nov-2020 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of instrument each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 40,000 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.2566 40,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 40,000 - Price GBP0. 2566 e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Contact Tim Pratt Deputy Company Secretary 01908 650586 ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87585 EQS News ID: 1146987 End of Announcement EQS News Service

