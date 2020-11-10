

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mixed, the major averages appear poised to move in opposite directions again in early trading on Tuesday.



The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 166 points but the Nasdaq futures down by 170 points.



The mixed performance by the futures suggests traders may continue to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic and into cyclical stocks that struggled.



Stocks that benefited from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns such as Zoom (ZM), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) are seeing further downside after falling sharply on Monday.



The shift comes as upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism business may return to normal next year.



However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.



Even the most optimistic projections suggest it will take months to distribute a vaccine, suggesting yesterday's spike to record highs may have been overdone.



The Dow may benefit from an advance by shares of Boeing (BA), which are likely to see initial strength after a report from Reuters said the FAA is set to lift its grounding order on the aerospace giant's 737 MAX as early as next week.



After skyrocketing early in the session, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages pulled back sharply going into the close, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling into negative territory.



The Dow soared by more than 1,600 points in early trading to reach a new record intraday high before ending the session up 834.57 points or 3 percent at 29,157.97, its highest closing level in well over eight months.



The S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.2 percent to 3,550.50 but ended the session well off the record intraday high set in early trading. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slumped 41.06 points or 1.2 percent to 3,550.50, as traders moved money out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.16 to $40.45 a barrel after spiking $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after plummeting $97.30 to $1,854.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $19.50 to $1,873.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.31 yen compared to the 105.38 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1799 compared to yesterday's $1.1813.



