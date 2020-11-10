iNTERFACEWARE Inc. will be moving to a new office as of November 1st, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iNTERFACEWARE Inc., developer of IGUANA, the market leading health integration engine, announced today it is moving.

The Toronto, Canada based company has been developing health integration solutions for over 20 years and is currently serving over 800 customers. In addition to accommodating our rapid growth, our new office restructuring signifies the Company's strong commitment to employee well-being and remote working during the current COVID-19 climate and beyond.



"Our move will help to ensure we are in a position to better serve more customers as we experience new growth within the health interoperability space" remarked Eliot Muir (CEO) earlier this morning.

Effective immediately the Company's new office address will be:

2 Bloor Street East, Suite 3500, Toronto ON Canada M4W 1A8