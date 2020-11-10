Meeting Professionals International (MPI): Meeting Professionals International and IMEX Group Extend Strategic Partnership Another Five Years

Events industry's two biggest leaders continue collaboration efforts to strengthen global community

Dallas, TX, USA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, announced the extension of their strategic partnership with the IMEX Group for an additional five years through 2025 during a press conference at their recent World Education Congress event in Grapevine, Texas. The continued partnership fuses the industry's two biggest organizations into a one-of-a-kind, unrivaled resource, providing opportunities for meeting and event professionals to grow smarter and stronger together through year-round activations.

For almost twenty years, MPI and the IMEX Group have collaborated throughout the meeting and events industry, establishing a formal strategic partnership, the only one of its kind for MPI, in 2015. The extended strategic partnership will make a significant impact on the meeting and events industry by continued collaboration on thought-provoking content through digital properties and signature events, including European Meetings and Events Conference, and IMEX in Frankfurt. In 2021, MPI's EMEC will take place concurrently with IMEX in Frankfurt, while the event in 2022 will take place in Brighton, UK, which happens to be the home city of the IMEX Group.

"What we have established with Ray, Carina and the entire IMEX team is more than a strategic partnership, it's family," said Paul Van Deventer, MPI President and CEO. "We truly believe that the collective passion and remarkable collaboration between the MPI and IMEX teams make our global community smarter and stronger together, and that drive will continue to benefit and advance this industry, and the professionals within it, into recovery and far beyond."

MPI will also continue to deliver state-of-the-art education and programming through Smart Mondayat IMEX America, Future Leaders Forum, She Means Businessand other sessions at the collective organizations' signature events. The partnership will also work to raise awareness of the MPI Foundation, for which IMEX is a Legend Level partner. IMEX is also actively involved in supporting initiatives to advance the industry globally and just recently provided a $250,000 donation resulting in the launch of the non-profit's One Million to Meetcampaign, intended to raise one million dollars by the end of 2020.

"Since 2001, IMEX and MPI have together built a strong, rich history that has benefited our industry as a whole and we are honored to continue our strategic partnership," said IMEX CEO Carina Bauer. "As we reflect on all that our organizations have accomplished in our nearly 20 years of collaboration, and especially during this time as we have navigated the pandemic's impact, we are thrilled to team alongside them and bringing the smartest opportunities for our community of professionals to learn, network and excel."

The IMEX Group brings the global meetings industry together twice a year at IMEX in Frankfurt and IMEX America in Las Vegas. The vibrant shows are must-go destinations for the industry to share ideas, discover new tools, learn new skills and inspire innovation. This year, in place of their two annual in-person events, the organization launched PlanetIMEX, an innovative, virtual experience allowing for professionals to connect, learn and support each other within a unique online environment.

"The original creation and now extension of our strategic partnership makes perfect sense for both organizations, while offering global value to our industry," commented Darren Temple, MPI COO. "When you look at the global footprint that both IMEX and MPI have in terms of active community and in-market activations, then marry that to the innovative and progressive education and networking we collectively execute, the total impact and benefits is remarkable and, quite frankly, immeasurable."

