Firma Holdings Corp. Announces That Portfolio Holding AmericanaPRO Automotive, LLC Adds Fastech Solutions As Authorized Distributor of Hot Wheels Americana Series Pro Premium Car Care

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce that Fastech Solutions is now an Authorized Distributor of HOT WHEELS Americana Series PRO Premium Car Care. AmericanaPro Automotive, LLC is the Official Licensee Partner of HOT WHEELS Americana Series PRO Premium Car Care Products. Fastech Solutions is an industry leading provider of equipment and products to a diverse customer base in many different industries with over thirty years of industry experience.

Fastech Solutions is now offering the opportunity for their automotive dealership customers to sell professional-grade HOT WHEELS Premium Car Care Products. The HOT WHEELS Premium Car Care Products will now be available for sale across 152 Fastech dealerships in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada & Wisconsin. These high-quality products will wow any car care professional with its proprietary blends that were formulated by the best in the industry. Retail customers will instantly recognize the HOT WHEELS brand and will further be drawn in by the sleek and ergonomic bottle design.

Fastech Solutions is also offering their dealership and PRO Detailer customers HOT WHEELS Premium Car Care Products for their in-house car wash and detailing. Designed for the ultimate enthusiast, the HOT WHEELS Premium Car Care product line up features nine high-quality cleaning and detailing products that are manufactured in the United States, using only professional-grade ingredients and formulas.

Firma Holdings Corp currently owns a 5% stake in AmericanaPro Automotive, LLC with a first right of refusal on an additional 5% ownership stake.

HOT WHEELS and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2020 Mattel. All Rights Reserved.

FASTECH Company Overview - (www.fastechil.com)

Fastech Solutions supplies the highest quality chemicals, car wash and auto repair equipment. Our organization takes pride in our workmanship quality and can help plan, supply, install & service your chemical, car wash and automotive equipment needs.

Specifically for our auto repair and dealership customers we install washer fluid and coolant distribution systems that brings fluid directly to the technicians at zero cost to your organization. We have decades of industry experience in servicing 1000's of car wash, auto repair & car dealership sites.

Fastech Solutions is proud to be offering a retail opportunity for our customers to sell HOT WHEELS Premium Car Care Products. These products are sure to capture attention, help increase revenue and can be used for new car purchases, holidays and a variety of other promotional events as well.

About AmericanaPro Automotive LLC - ( www.americanapro.com ) - (www.goautoguard.com)

AmericanaPro Automotive, LLC. is a privately held company based in Syracuse NY, focused throughout the PRO and Premium Grades in the automotive appearance category.

The team at AmericanaPRO Automotive, LLC and AMERICANA PRO Detailing Products, LLC has over 120 combined years in the chemical category, professional auto appearance, auto manufacturing business, professional motorsports business, C-Suite retail executives, in addition our roots connect through the global car culture as we are all auto enthusiasts.

AmericanaPRO Automotive has a dedicated commitment to "Made in USA" products. AmericanaPRO is a company built on pure passion from the roots of the Americana Car Culture. HOT WHEELS Americana Series Car Care Products are fulfilled by AmericanaPRO Detailing Products.

Firma's Current Plan of Operations.

FRMA is viewed as an emerging growth company and is a potential benefactor of the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company. In addition to the recent acquisition of Monochrome Corp., Firma will continue to focus on emerging and middle-market domestic and international investment opportunities. Firma is evaluating the acquisition of other interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries including qualified CBD products.

