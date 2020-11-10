Applitools Announces Online Shopping Holiday Hackathon

See how Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud can help Online Retailers shape up their apps ahead of the busy holiday shopping season

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the Applitools Holiday Shopping Hackathon. The holiday themed contest provides developers, quality assurance (QA) professionals, and test automation engineers with a fun, real-world scenario that shows how next generation test automation cloud and Visual AI can help online retailers deliver perfect apps to make the most of the holiday sales season.

Each participant competes to win prizes as they spend roughly two hours to test the functional and visual quality of the "Applifashion" retail app and make sure it is impeccable ahead of the busy online holiday shopping season.

To sign up and learn more about the Applitools Holiday Shopping Hackathon, visit: ( https://info.applitools.com/ucS1t ).

Holiday e-commerce sales totaled $167.8 billion in 2019 according to the National Retail Federation. This year, 96% of retailers expect online holiday sales to increase.*

Applitools helps retailers make the most of that sales spree! This can save retailers millions of dollars of revenue and help them improve their online shopping experience and customer satisfaction.

"With the busy holiday shopping season upon us, Applitools created something fun and relevant for this time of year when e-commerce apps will be overloaded by online shoppers," said Angie Jones, principal developer advocate and director of Test Automation University. "We're excited to provide an easy but engaging experience that gives engineers the opportunity to learn and use modern AI-based approaches to test automation."

During the hackathon, participants practice modern testing techniques, and learn how Visual AI technology combined with the Ultrafast Test Cloud can transform the testing experience. Each participant authors three tests, and runs each test three times to catch bugs with the Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud platform. Contestants choose between popular open source test frameworks such as Selenium, Cypress, TestCafe, and WebdriverIO. Participants may also use their preferred language among Java, Javascript, Python, or C#.

The Applitools Holiday Shopping Hackathon is a great opportunity to learn new skills, ramp up on modern validation approaches, and win exciting prizes. It's free for anyone to join and is intended to only require two hours of time to complete. To be eligible for a prize, participants must complete the hackathon and submit test results by December 7, 2020. Additional criteria for the prize eligibility can be found in our terms and conditions .

According to the 2019 State of Automated Visual Testing Report , [visual] bugs are common and cost the typical R&D team between $1.75m and $6.9m annually to fix. The number of screens across applications, websites, and devices are growing at breakneck speed, with the cost of testing rising accordingly. Managing the quality of apps effectively is a competitive advantage for engineers and businesses.

"The efforts to implement a comprehensive strategy using traditional approaches are astronomical. Applitools has TOTALLY changed the game with the Ultrafast Grid. What took me days of work with other approaches, only took minutes with the Ultrafast Grid!" said Oluseun Olugbenga Orebajo, Lead Test Practitioner at Fujitsu and diamond winner of the Applitools Cross Browser Testing Hackathon. "Not only was it easier, it's smarter, faster, and provides more coverage than any other solution out there. I'll be recommending the Ultrafast Grid to all of the clients I work with from now on."

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

