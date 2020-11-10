Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.11.2020

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2020 | 15:29
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call for Questions Related to Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on November 10, 2020

Novavax to host live Q&A due to technical difficulties during quarterly call

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will host a conference call for the investment community to pose questions related to the Company's third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The call will be held because of technical issues experienced by the Company's external conference call host during the earnings call that took place on November 9 at 4:30 pm. The call will be held following the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:November 10, 2020
Time:4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Conference ID: 1376583
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "For Investors"/ "Events"
Conference call webcast replay:
Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, November 10, 2020 until 7:30 p.m. ET November 17, 2020
Dial-in number:(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Conference ID:1376583
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "For Investors"/ "Events" until 11/17/2020


About Novavax

Novavax, Inc.?(Nasdaq: NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases.? Novavax?is currently conducting multiple clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against the virus that causes COVID-19, including a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the United Kingdom to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in individuals aged 18-84 years of age. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both candidate vaccines incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.?Novavax?is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Media
Brandzone/KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
kaplan@kogspr.com
617-974-8659

