Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market to Witness Growth Prospects Due to High Urbanization Rate Across Developing Economies -Future Market Insights

Key players are anticipated to capture emerging markets across South & East Asia owing to the presence of a host of diabetic population, offering lucrative revenue generation prospects.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / The digital wound measurement devices market is slated to grow at a value CAGR of 4.5% over the assessment period (2020-2030). Rising wound care research to integrate such wound measurement technologies for instance silver nanocrystalline and biosensors dressings are projected to shape future expansion of digital wound Measurement devices market.

"Digital wound measurement devices market is gaining traction as a result of growing adoption of advanced wound measurement systems by healthcare industries across globe to offer superior care solutions to patients." says the FMI Analyst.

Key Highlights

North America to remain key beneficiary over the forecast period due to rapid technological progressions pertaining to rising chronic ailments.

Diabetic ulcer treatment to hold highest market share due to growing prevalence of diabetes mellitus.

Hospitals end user category will be accounting for maximum market share, during 2020-2030.

Driving Factors

Mounting wound care research to address wound healing concerns to propel market growth.

Biosensor technology are playing a vital role in providing data on the blood pressure, temperature, lactate, glucose, and oxygen, aiding in the market expansion.

Nanocrystalline Dressings is anticipated to inflate the market scope over the forecast period.

Key Restraints

Absence of information about wound such as exudation or moistness, is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Non-availability of a centralized framework to promote a multidisciplinary networking approach can hinder growth of the market

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The global market has experienced a steady slowdown in growth amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to a slump in surgical procedures. Nonetheless, the chronic wound patient group will keep on needing treatment, allowing a steady revenue stream for chronic wound devices.

Need for homecare wound measurement devices has risen, due to growth in home visit frequencies all over nations for patients experiencing chronic conditions. This is anticipated to have a notable impact on the market's growth.

Competition Landscape

Major players identified in the global market are ARANZ Medical, Perceptive Solutions Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, WoundMatrix Inc., WoundVision Inc., KCI, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Parable Health, WoundRight Technologies and 3M Company. Market players are engaged in novel product launches, enhancing of research & development capabilities and partnerships and collaborations to increase their market presence. For instance,

ARANZ Medical launched its Silhouette version 4.9 that incorporates an enhanced range of data analysis attributes, for example a section area reduction figure, allowing clinicians to regulate the efficacy of wound healing.

More on the report

FMI's report provides market analysis of key trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of wound type (diabetic ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, incisional and traumatic), end-user (hospitals & clinics) and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, Oceania).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

4.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook

4.1.3. Global Medical Device Outlook

4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.2.1. Increase in Chronic Wound Cases

4.2.2. Expenditure on R&D by manufacturers

4.2.3. New Product launch

4.2.4. Increasing adoption of Digital Wound Measurement Devices

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

5. Market Context

5.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

5.2. Product USPs / Features

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario

6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

6.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 financial analysis

6.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

6.4.1. Revenue By Product

6.4.2. Revenue By Country

6.5. 2020 Market Scenario

6.6. Quarter by Quarter Forecast

6.7. Projected recovery Quarter

6.8. Recovery Scenario - Short term, Midterm and Long Term Impact

