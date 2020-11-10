The orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to grow by USD 468.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The use of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of prosthetics will hamper the market growth.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Product Landscape

Factors such as the growing demand to restore the mobility of amputees, the rising awareness among the people, and technological advancements will fuel the adoption of lower extremity prosthetics in the market. Also, the high prevalence of diabetes, the increasing number of trauma cases, and the rapid advancement in lower extremity prosthetics will further drive the growth prospects of the lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics segment. Market growth in the lower extremity prosthetics segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest orthopedic prosthetics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases related to limbs and sports-related injuries and the rising number of cases of diabetes will significantly drive orthopedic prosthetics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for orthopedic prosthetics in North America.

Companies Covered:

Blatchford Ltd.

Fillauer LLC

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Ossur hf.

Ottobock SE Co. KGaA

Smith Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

WillowWood Global LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

