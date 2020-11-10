The orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to grow by USD 468.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The use of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of prosthetics will hamper the market growth.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Product Landscape
Factors such as the growing demand to restore the mobility of amputees, the rising awareness among the people, and technological advancements will fuel the adoption of lower extremity prosthetics in the market. Also, the high prevalence of diabetes, the increasing number of trauma cases, and the rapid advancement in lower extremity prosthetics will further drive the growth prospects of the lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics segment. Market growth in the lower extremity prosthetics segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest orthopedic prosthetics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases related to limbs and sports-related injuries and the rising number of cases of diabetes will significantly drive orthopedic prosthetics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for orthopedic prosthetics in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Blatchford Ltd.
- Fillauer LLC
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Ossur hf.
- Ottobock SE Co. KGaA
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- WillowWood Global LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blatchford Ltd.
- Fillauer LLC
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Ossur hf.
- Ottobock SE Co. KGaA
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- WillowWood Global LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
