WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Frankfurt
10.11.20
08:03 Uhr
31,870 Euro
+0,190
+0,60 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
10.11.2020
BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 10

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

10 NOVEMBER 2020

The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 9,066 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were issued on 10 November 2020 to Jason Honeyman for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.

Mr Honeyman immediately thereafter sold 4,270 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £28.35 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs, and transferred the balance of 4,796 shares to Mrs Joanne Honeyman.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1 Jason Honeyman
2 Joanne Honeyman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1 Director (PDMR)
2 PCA of PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transaction
1a Exercise of award granted in November 2016 under the Company's Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.
1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.
1c+2 Transfer of shares to Joanne Honeyman (PCA).
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1a Nil 9,066
1b £28.35 4,270
1c+2 Nil 4,796
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

