Dienstag, 10.11.2020

WKN: A2N6NH ISIN: GB00BFZNKV91 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
10.11.2020 | 15:51
Altona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity

Altona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, November 10

10 November 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

ISSUE OF EQUITY

AND EXTENSION OF FUND RAISE

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces that the following issues of equity have been made:

  1. Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman, has been issued with 538,462 ordinary shares in lieu of his first year's Director's fee. The shares have been issued at a price of 6.5p, in line with the current placing price.

  2. Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO, has been issued with 769,231 ordinary shares in respect of deferred Director's fees for the eight-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 March 2020. The shares have been issued at a price of 6.5p, in line with the current placing price.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 11 November 2020.

On Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 3,173,285. Mr Wood will hold an interest in 538,462 shares, or 17.0% in the Company, on Admission of the new shares. Mr Taylor-Wilkinson will hold a total interest of 815,709 shares, or 25.7% in the Company, on Admission of the new shares.

The Company has extended its current fund raise on the crowdfunding platform, NR Private Market (https://www.nrprivatemarket.com/offering/altonaenergy) until Wednesday, 25 November 2020, as it is finalising discussions with two different parties of investors who have expressed an interest to participate in the placing.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO
Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
+61 (0)402 440 339
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels

+44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Leander (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameChristian Taylor-Wilkinson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector & Interim CEO
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALTONA ENERGY PLC
b)LEI2138002A5GU9BFS2I491
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Share


GB00BFZNKV91
b)Nature of the transactionShare Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.5p769,231
d)Total Holding in Company 815,709
e)Date of the transaction10 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionANR.PL / AQSE



1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALTONA ENERGY PLC
b)LEI2138002A5GU9BFS2I491
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Share


GB00BFZNKV91
b)Nature of the transactionShare Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.5p538,462
d)Total Holding in Company 538,462
e)Date of the transaction10 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionANR.PL / AQSE


© 2020 PR Newswire
