Altona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
London, November 10
10 November 2020
ALTONA ENERGY PLC
("Altona" or "the Company")
ISSUE OF EQUITY
AND EXTENSION OF FUND RAISE
Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces that the following issues of equity have been made:
Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman, has been issued with 538,462 ordinary shares in lieu of his first year's Director's fee. The shares have been issued at a price of 6.5p, in line with the current placing price.
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO, has been issued with 769,231 ordinary shares in respect of deferred Director's fees for the eight-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 March 2020. The shares have been issued at a price of 6.5p, in line with the current placing price.
Admission and Total Voting Rights
Application has been made for the Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 11 November 2020.
On Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 3,173,285. Mr Wood will hold an interest in 538,462 shares, or 17.0% in the Company, on Admission of the new shares. Mr Taylor-Wilkinson will hold a total interest of 815,709 shares, or 25.7% in the Company, on Admission of the new shares.
The Company has extended its current fund raise on the crowdfunding platform, NR Private Market (https://www.nrprivatemarket.com/offering/altonaenergy) until Wednesday, 25 November 2020, as it is finalising discussions with two different parties of investors who have expressed an interest to participate in the placing.
-ends-
For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:
|Altona Energy plc
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO
Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
+61 (0)402 440 339
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels
+44 (0) 20 3772 0021
|Leander (Financial PR)
|+44 (0) 7795 168 157
Company Information
Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals.
The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director & Interim CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALTONA ENERGY PLC
|b)
|LEI
|2138002A5GU9BFS2I491
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Share
GB00BFZNKV91
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Total Holding in Company
|815,709
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ANR.PL / AQSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Wood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALTONA ENERGY PLC
|b)
|LEI
|2138002A5GU9BFS2I491
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Share
GB00BFZNKV91
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Total Holding in Company
|538,462
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ANR.PL / AQSE