The mattress market is expected to grow by USD 14.36 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The expansion of commercial end-users is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices and high manufacturing costs will hamper the market growth.
Mattress Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC had the largest market share in the mattress market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices will significantly influence mattress market growth in this region. 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India is the key market for mattresses in the region.
Companies Covered:
- Casper Sleep Inc.
- King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.
- Kingsdown Inc.
- Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
- Leggett Platt Inc.
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Saatva Inc.
- Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Sleep Number Corp.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Innerspring mattress Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Memory foam mattress Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Latex mattress Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other mattresses Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
