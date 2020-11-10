As previously announced in Exchange Notices 64/20 and 107/20, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Gross Return Futures and Forward contracts (GRFs). The final go-live date, when trading will start, has now been set to November 16, 2020. All anticipated corporate action adjustments for the regular Single Stock Futures and Forwards will also apply for GRF series. For further product information, please see below notices. Exchange Notices: June 8, 2020 https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=944 040&lang=en October 9, 2020 https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=957974&mes sageId=1207036 IT Notices: June 26, 2020 https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=946 548&lang=en October 27, 2020 https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmen tId=795864 For further information concerning GRFs, please contact your Nasdaq representative below. For product related questions, please contact: Jari Elo Håkan Walden Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Product Manager, Equity Derivatives jari.elo@nasdaq.com hakan.walden@nasdaq.com +358 9 6166 7275 +46 8 405 7170 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 For general questions concerning this notice, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798366