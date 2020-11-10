The baby carrier market is poised to grow by USD 224.68 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the baby carrier market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of innovative baby carriers.
The baby carrier market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families as one of the prime reasons driving the baby carrier market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The baby carrier market covers the following areas:
Baby Carrier Market Sizing
Baby Carrier Market Forecast
Baby Carrier Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Buckled baby carrier Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby wrap carrier Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby sling carrier Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- BabyBjorn AB
- Babymoon BV
- Britax Child Safety Inc
- Blue Box
- Combi Corp.
- The Ergobaby Carrier Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Snuggy Baby LLC
- Tomy Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
