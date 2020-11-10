The global magnetic materials market size is expected to grow by USD 23.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005561/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnetic Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about Your Business amidst COVID-19 Impact? Get Exclusive Report Talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, Impact of Lockdowns, and Customer Behaviour Get FREE Sample PDF Report in your Inbox within Minutes!

The research on energy-efficient magnetic materials is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as volatile prices of raw materials will hamper market growth.

Scientists across various universities are performing research on energy-efficient magnetic materials for data storage. For instance, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University is currently working on a project that focuses on finding ways to use topological protection to improve magnetic materials that are used for computer memory storage. Additionally, a team from the University of Washington has developed a technology that encodes information using magnets that are just a few layers thick. The materials used include sheets of chromium tri-iodide, and other cutting edge elements. All these innovations have opened a huge potential for computer technology applications, which will increase the adoption of magnetic materials and drive the magnetic materials market growth during 2020-2024.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/magnetic-materials-market-industry-analysis

Global Magnetic Materials Market: Product Landscape

The growing applications of hard magnetic materials in various industries, the low cost of ferrite magnets, easy production, and the low cost of raw materials involved in their manufacturing are propelling the segment's growth. Therefore, the magnetic materials market share growth by the hard magnetic materials segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Magnetic Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as rapid industrialization and significant expansions in the automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer electronics sectors will significantly drive magnetic materials market growth in this region over the forecast period. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for magnetic materials in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

Dura Magnetics Inc.

Electron Energy Corp.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Lynas Corp. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Magnetic Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in magnetic materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the magnetic materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the magnetic materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the magnetic materials market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hard magnetic materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Soft magnetic materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive and transportation applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronics and instrumentation applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

Dura Magnetics Inc.

Electron Energy Corp.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Lynas Corp. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005561/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/