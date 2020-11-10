The "Europe Collaborative Robot Market By Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, Between 5 and 10 Kg and Above 10 Kg), By Application (Assembly, Pick Place, Machine Tending and Others), By End User Industry (Automotive, Electronics and Others), By Country, Forecast Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Collaborative Robot Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The European Collaborative Robot Market is driven by increasing number Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) transitioning towards automation. Additionally, advantages such as low cost, high accuracy, high payload capacity, among others associated with the use of collaborative robots are further anticipated to fuel the market in the region.

The European Collaborative Robot Market is segmented based on payload capacity, application, end-user industry, company and country distribution. Based on payload capacity, the market can be fragmented into up to 5 kg, between 5 and 10 kg and above 10 kg. The above 10kg segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the necessity arising from the industrial jobs which require heavy payload capabilities.

Major players operating in the European Collaborative Robot Market include Universal Robots A/S, ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, MRK-Systeme GmbH, F&P Robotics AG, Active8 Robots, HumaRobotics, qbrobotics, Automata Technologies Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Collaborative Robot Market.

To classify and forecast the European Collaborative Robot Market based on payload capacity, application, end-user industry, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Collaborative Robot Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the European Collaborative Robot Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Collaborative Robot Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Europe Collaborative Robot Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share Forecast

5.2.1. By Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, Between 5 and 10 Kg and Above 10 Kg)

5.2.2. By Application (Assembly, Pick Place, Machine Tending and Others)

5.2.3. By End User Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals Machining, Plastics Polymers and Others)

5.2.4. By Country

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map

6. Germany Collaborative Robot Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Payload Capacity

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By End User Industry

7. France Collaborative Robot Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Payload Capacity

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By End User Industry

8. United Kingdom Collaborative Robot Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Payload Capacity

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By End User Industry

9. Italy Collaborative Robot Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Payload Capacity

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By End User Industry

10. Spain Collaborative Robot Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share Forecast

10.2.1. By Payload Capacity

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By End User Industry

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Universal Robots A/S

13.2.2. ABB Ltd.

13.2.3. KUKA AG

13.2.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2.5. MRK-Systeme GmbH

13.2.6. F&P Robotics AG

13.2.7. Active8 Robots

13.2.8. HumaRobotics

13.2.9. qbrobotics

13.2.10. Automata Technologies Limited

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. About Us Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhsli7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005921/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900