Service 1st Mortgage Discusses How Technology has Changed the Mortgage Industry

GLEN BURNIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / In a recent article published on Bit Rebels, Service 1st Mortgage examined how the mortgage industry has been impacted by technology in recent years.

According to the company, the introduction of technology in the mortgage industry has prompted consumers to seek mortgage brokers that provide them with a mix of digital information and human interaction.

While some mortgage brokers have prepared themselves for these changes and have become attuned to modern consumer needs, it's a challenging balancing act for many others.

As a highly respected and accomplished mortgage broker based in Maryland, Service 1st Mortgage is now a leader in balancing technological upgrades with past broker practices.

In the article, the organization explained that while technology has improved many industries - including the mortgage industry - it shouldn't come at the cost of the customer experience.

Service 1st Mortgage determined that consumers still want to have that interaction with a real person as opposed to a machine.

"It's true that customers rely on the digital experience to find more about the lender either through online reviews or through ratings. However, when it comes to actually using the services of the company, nothing replaces an experienced broker who can offer the customer the type of services tailored to their individual needs," the organization explained.

Similarly, while technology can streamline operations, Service 1st Mortgage stressed that machines and digital devices can never provide a human experience that will gain the trust of a customer.

"The tenets of that customer experience, mainly advice, trust, recognition, convenience, and value are not part of the digital realm. Rather, they are enshrined in the human world. Only a broker of flesh and blood can gain the trust of a customer, offer them sound advice, and make the whole process as convenient as possible," Service 1st Mortgage explained.

For more information, visit: www.service1stmortgage.com.

About Service 1st Mortgage

Service 1st Mortgage is a mortgage broker located in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The company serves the lending needs of prospective home buyers and current homeowners through specialized mortgage products that offer the best rates and lowest costs.Since the company was founded in 1999, it has focused on a highly specific niche of the mortgage industry. They specialize in Federally insured VA and FHA loans.

Contact:

Alex K.

alexk@service1smortgage.com

(800) 220-3544

SOURCE: Service 1st Mortgage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615797/Service-1st-Mortgage-Discusses-How-Technology-has-Changed-the-Mortgage-Industry