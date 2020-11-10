The luxury perfume market is poised to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the luxury perfume market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand from the millennial population.
The luxury perfume market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the replenishing personal grooming as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury perfume market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The luxury perfume market covers the following areas:
Luxury Perfume Market Sizing
Luxury Perfume Market Forecast
Luxury Perfume Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Chanel Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Coty Inc.
- Hermès International SA
- Kering SA
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Unisex Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
