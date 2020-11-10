The luxury perfume market is poised to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the luxury perfume market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand from the millennial population.

The luxury perfume market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the replenishing personal grooming as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury perfume market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The luxury perfume market covers the following areas:

Luxury Perfume Market Sizing

Luxury Perfume Market Forecast

Luxury Perfume Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Chanel Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Coty Inc.

Hermès International SA

Kering SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Unisex Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

