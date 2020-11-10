In-Line Capability Extends Scalable, Fault-Tolerant Visibility to Untapped Areas of the Cloud

cPacket Networks, a leading provider of network-aware application performance and security assurance solutions, has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate with its newly launched AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) service, which makes it easy to deploy, scale, and manage third-party virtual appliances. cPacket solutions also integrate with the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Traffic Mirroring service.

As more enterprises move to the cloud, they are looking for better alternatives to traditional models. Better visibility into network traffic in the cloud is a requirement for effective application experience and security delivery and is becoming key to scalable IT operations. GWLB is designed to provide a fully fault tolerant, transparent, and horizontally scalable service with separation of security and user domains. This enables IT teams to decouple virtual appliances, such as the cPacket cCloud suite including cVu-V packet broker, cStor-V packet capture, and cClear-V analytics, from everything else running in the Virtual Private Cloud and offer them as a separate, highly reliable, highly scalable appliance-as-a-service.

cPacket cVu-V, recognized by Gartner in 2020 Market Guide for Network Detection and Response (NDR), is the industry's leading and most-complete multi-cloud virtual packet broker supporting both in-line and traffic-mirroring modes in the cloud. GWLB, with ingress routing, front-ends the cVu-V providing seamless network intelligence, security delivery, and brokering services to cloud-native tools. With the integrated solution, network packet data can be delivered effectively and securely in north-south directions across the internet, availability zones, and VPCs. cPacket cCloud solution provides actionable insights built on rich packet data analysis such as stateful analysis for TCP and real-time UDP applications for application experience monitoring, as well as access to packet data for security delivery and forensics.

"cPacket's cCloud solution enables our customers to realize their cloud migration plan and gain the visibility they need. The tight integration with AWS Gateway Load Balancer allows us to offer turn-key solutions that greatly simplify IT operations," said Paola Moretto, VP of System Engineering at cPacket Networks.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks enables IT through network-aware application performance and security assurance across the distributed hybrid environment. Our AIOps-ready single-pane-of-glass analytics provide the deep network visibility required for today's complex IT environments. With cPacket, you can efficiently manage, secure, and future-proof your network enabling digital transformation. cPacket solutions are fully reliable, tightly integrated, and consistently simple. cPacket enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Our cutting-edge technology enables network, application, and security teams to proactively identify issues before negatively impacting the business. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, and increased operational efficiency. Learn more at www.cpacket.com.

