UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: URW SE: Update on the conversion between Stapled Shares and CDI

Paris, Amsterdam, November 10, 2020

Press release

URW SE: Update on the conversion between Stapled Shares and CDI

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") refers to its announcement of November 9, 2020, regarding the outcome of the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE shareholder vote on various resolutions, including the rejection by the Group's shareholders of the resolution delegating authority to the Management Board to issue ordinary shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE with preferential subscription rights. Given the outcome of the shareholder vote, URW will not be announcing a rights issue at this time and conversions between URW's stapled shares and CDI registers will re-commence on Wednesday November 11, 2020.

