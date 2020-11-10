Talisman Casualty Insurance Company: Talisman Casualty Is Careful with Choosing Claims Adjusters for Marine Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC, a protected cell captive insurance firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada has revealed that they are very attentive with their selection of claims adjusters and other service providers to ensure efficient and effective client service for their marine program. Their marine program is for small to medium sized marine accounts and offers hull and protection & indemnity (Hull / P&I), comprehensive general liability (CGL), and maritime employers' liability (MEL).

Talisman Casualty is focused on the specialty insurance sector and offers protected cells to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and require a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and gain direct access to capacity through alternative risk finance and reinsurance markets. All of the insurance coverage provided by Talisman is commercial and is only made available to businesses who take part in an underwriting cell.

Their Marine Program is based on a cell captive designed for marine contractors, fishing companies, and other business enterprises who own assets on the water and require coverage for their specific objectives. However, they make sure that they carefully choose the insureds along with the claims adjusters and other service providers to guarantee an efficient and effective service. As such, the management and employees of the participating accounts work closely together. Furthermore, the risk selection for the program begins with accounts that are familiar to the group, and then they only partner with quality insureds who have been able to show sound management and safety practices.

The hull insurance coverage is to provide protection against damage to a covered marine vessel. The protection and indemnity coverage is a type of liability insurance that covers virtually all maritime liability risks that are related to the operation of a vessel, beyond those covered by a workers compensation policy and the collision clause in a hull insurance policy.

The commercial general liability policies under the marine program are designed to protect business owners from any liability claims for property damage, bodily injury, slander and false advertising. And finally, the maritime employer's liability policy offers coverage for the insured's employees while they are working on non-owned or operated vessels.

Talisman Casualty also has a pet professional program, which is part of their small business owners general liability program. An increasing number of people are working from home and are establishing a small business, such as pet walkers, pet sitters, pet trainers, and other pet-related services. With the cell captive insurance program for pet professionals, they have peace of mind with regards to managing their business risk at a price that still allows them to be competitive.

There is also the surety program of Talisman Casualty. Although surety is actually not insurance, it is also based on the protected cell captive insurance model, which offers a number of benefits. First, fewer principals would have to participate in the coverage capacity. This results into a more personalized relationship and the bonds are flexible enough to be able to comply with the current needs of the contemporary business environment, especially their changing business risks.

They offer different types of surety bonds. There is the compliance and licensing bond, which is often a requirement for people who want to obtain permits or renew their professional license. There are a number of statutory requisites for these bonds. They also provide court and legal bonds, which are used for different kinds of legal action, such as: release of lien, bail, adverse cost judgment, and more. And finally, there is the payment and performance bond, which is often presented as a requirement for construction contractors to protect the homeowners and other property owners who are hiring their services. This kind of surety bond will give peace of mind to the property owner because the bond will protect the owner if the contractor fails to complete the construction project or does not pay the suppliers and subcontractors.

