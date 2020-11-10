(Article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY):
|Number of
outstanding shares
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
92,049,169
92,049,169
91,300,534
MERCIALYS
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
