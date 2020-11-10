The anesthesia devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2020-2024 decelerating at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005569/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get a FREE sample PDF report in your inbox within minutes!
The report on the anesthesia devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing integration of technological advancements.
The anesthesia devices market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for disposable anesthesia devices as one of the prime reasons driving the anesthesia devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The anesthesia devices market covers the following areas:
Anesthesia Devices Market Sizing
Anesthesia Devices Market Forecast
Anesthesia Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ambu AS
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Teleflex Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Anesthesia delivery machines Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Anesthesia monitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Anesthesia vaporizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Anesthesia disposables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambu AS
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Teleflex Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005569/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/