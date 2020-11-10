Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Following the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Companies in Europe have seen their agility and ability to adapt to the context severely tested. As the economy moves into a 'new normal', still strongly impacted by the outbreak and the restrictions imposed by States, Companies are facing a new challenge to keep their business "afloat" in an environment that remains very uncertain and marked by fluctuating demand.

The Europcar B2B flexible rental Long-Term Solutions respond to this new situation: instead of being committed to a fixed-term lease or an outright purchase for a vehicle, Europcar's packages offer companies the opportunity to pick-up vehicles when they need, for how long they want and in a fully flexible manner. The customer will rent a car or a van, for a minimum period of 1 month and he will stop the contract whenever he doesn't need the vehicle anymore; in the meantime, Europcar will assure he can always drive a brand new vehicle.

This offer includes a wide choice of cars and vans and a variety of mileage options. Maintenance is included in the rate and the monthly price is fixed, so that customers can control their expenses, with no surprises. Companies can choose the duration that best suits their needs, and cars and vans can be returned with no penalties, regardless of the rental period, thus allowing them to stay on top of their finances and adapt quickly to new situations, whether it is a peak of activity or a decreasing demand.

Lluis Figueras, Professional Service Line Group Director comments:

"For the great majority of companies, the last few months have been extremely difficult. They now need the greatest flexibility to adapt to a still uncertain future. We have therefore focused on developing a range of highly flexible, bespoke long-term rental solutions. These solutions cover both cars and light commercial vehicles, which can help companies adapt quickly and effectively to demand.

Of course, we have added extra hygiene measures to deal with the spread of COVID-19, to serve businesses and professionals with the serenity and safety they require

José Blanco, Group Sales Director, explains:

"Our vehicles can be delivered or picked up at our branches in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and UK, with more countries to come in the coming months.

At Europcar, flexibility means that a customer can decide to rent a vehicle today and rent it tomorrow for some months, paying with a credit card. Moreover, our Long-Term Solutions fit perfectly with our Group's purpose to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership as well as with our willingness to serve local and international companies. In the coming months, we will continue to take action and innovate for businesses

* the name of the offer, its conditions of application as well as the rental periods may vary from one country to another.

More information: https://www.europcar.com/b2b/long-term-solutions

José Blanco Group Chief Sales Officer jose.blanco@europcar.com

Lluis Figueras Group Professional Service Line Director lluis.figueras@europcar.com

