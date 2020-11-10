LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Proceeds to Commercialization of Iron Energy Drink

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP) (FSE:LL1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received Universal Product Codes ("UPC") for the sale of Iron Energy Drinks ("Iron") registered and approved by GS1 USA. UPC's are necessary for most online and traditional retailers including Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, Google, Carrefour, Tesco and Walmart. Concurrently LeanLife has finalized the labelling and the final design of the cans. The strategic decision was made to go with 250ml servings in the US and 330ml servings with additional flavors to address the different preferences of each market.

CEO Stan Lis commented: "We are very happy with the progress and are currently choosing strong distribution partners in the US. We are confident to be able to launch Iron Energy before the end of the year."

The first orders with our Polish partners will be triggered immediately after the company has secured distribution in the US. Container Shipments from Poland are expected to take three weeks. One 40ft. container corresponds to 30 pallets with 108 trays. As one tray has 24 cans (0.25ml.), one container will contain 77,760 cans.

About LeanLife Health and its Competitive Positioning

Energy Drinks

FoodCare, the supplier of Iron Energy, is one of the leaders in Poland's energy drink market and has also grown Iron Energy into the leading brand in the Middle East. It believes the product will appeal to North American consumers as well.

The annual value of the combined US and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over US$14 billion. Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. Red Bull is the market leader, and pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife aims to be aggressively positioned in this market category.

The Company, announces that pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted incentive stock options to consultants entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a 3-year term expiring at close of business on November 10, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: LeanLIfe Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615865/LeanLife-Proceeds-to-Commercialization-of-Iron-Energy-Drink