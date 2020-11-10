The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market is poised to grow by USD 69.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of big data.
The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market analysis include service segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market covers the following areas:
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market Sizing
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market Forecast
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA Holding Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc.
- and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
