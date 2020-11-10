The global flexible packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 59.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005647/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about Your Business amidst COVID-19 Impact? Get Exclusive Report Talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, Impact of Lockdowns, and Customer Behaviour Get FREE Sample PDF Report in your Inbox within Minutes!

The growth of the processed-food sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost involved in manufacturing flexible plastic packaging will hamper market growth.

The growth of the processed-food industry is one of the major factors that will drive flexible packaging market growth. The increasing demand for convenience foods and fast food is leading to a rise in the need for lightweight packaging. Also, changing consumer behavior and the growing processed-food industry is triggering the demand for easy and flexible packaging material. Flexible packaging provides convenience to the consumer while ensuring product safety. Innovative paperboard packaging solutions are developed by manufacturers to cater to the consumer's demand for convenient, easy-to-use, and lightweight packaging.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Global Flexible Packaging Market: Product Landscape

Pouches are widely used for the packaging of dry foods, candies, confectioneries, agriculture products, and liquids, as they have a strong visual impact on consumers. Some vendors in the market are focusing on offering innovative pouches owing to the rise in consumer demand. The extension of the shelf life of the food products is made possible by using modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). Such new developments are likely to increase the options available to end-users. This, in turn, will fuel the use of pouches in the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the bags, films and wraps, and other segments.

Global Flexible Packaging Market: Geographic Landscape

The rapid expansion of end-user industries, such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care, will significantly drive flexible packaging market growth in this region over the forecast period. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for flexible packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamäki Oyj

Mondi Group

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in flexible packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible packaging market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pouches Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bags Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Films and wraps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamäki Oyj

Mondi Group

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005647/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/