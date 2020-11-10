The global flexible packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 59.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005647/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about Your Business amidst COVID-19 Impact? Get Exclusive Report Talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, Impact of Lockdowns, and Customer Behaviour Get FREE Sample PDF Report in your Inbox within Minutes!
The growth of the processed-food sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost involved in manufacturing flexible plastic packaging will hamper market growth.
The growth of the processed-food industry is one of the major factors that will drive flexible packaging market growth. The increasing demand for convenience foods and fast food is leading to a rise in the need for lightweight packaging. Also, changing consumer behavior and the growing processed-food industry is triggering the demand for easy and flexible packaging material. Flexible packaging provides convenience to the consumer while ensuring product safety. Innovative paperboard packaging solutions are developed by manufacturers to cater to the consumer's demand for convenient, easy-to-use, and lightweight packaging.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-packaging-market-industry-analysis
Global Flexible Packaging Market: Product Landscape
Pouches are widely used for the packaging of dry foods, candies, confectioneries, agriculture products, and liquids, as they have a strong visual impact on consumers. Some vendors in the market are focusing on offering innovative pouches owing to the rise in consumer demand. The extension of the shelf life of the food products is made possible by using modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). Such new developments are likely to increase the options available to end-users. This, in turn, will fuel the use of pouches in the global flexible packaging market during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the bags, films and wraps, and other segments.
Global Flexible Packaging Market: Geographic Landscape
The rapid expansion of end-user industries, such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care, will significantly drive flexible packaging market growth in this region over the forecast period. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for flexible packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Mondi Group
- ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- UFlex Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in flexible packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flexible packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flexible packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible packaging market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pouches Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bags Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Films and wraps Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Mondi Group
- ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- UFlex Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005647/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/