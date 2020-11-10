Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Establishes New Florida Headquarters

Middle-Market Investment Bank Brings New Office to Jupiter

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Boxwood Partners a leading middle-market investment banking firm, announced it is relocating its company headquarters from Richmond, Virginia to Jupiter, Florida.

Boxwood Partners provides strategic counsel for company business sales and transactions. It has emerged as a premier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor for leading franchise brands. The firm has advised on six transactions this year, including four involving major home service franchises.

"We are thrilled to establish a permanent presence in Florida," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "Jupiter, and more broadly, South Florida are rapidly growing areas with close proximity to West Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami. There are some tremendous opportunities for our firm in the Southeast and we felt this was the ideal time to relocate our headquarters to the area."

Managing Director Brian Alas said that Boxwood Partners has recently increased its business in the state of Florida. As a result, opening an office there was the next logical move for the firm.

"We've been very active in Florida over the last 18 months. We've had five transactions that were either headquartered or had a presence in Florida since the beginning of 2019," said Alas. "As we spent more time here, we began networking and building relationships with local businesses and professional service providers. We quickly realized there was an opportunity for us to establish a presence in the area."

The Jupiter headquarters allows Boxwood Partners to further expand its brand in the area. Galleher said the growing presence of private equity companies in Florida makes the region an ideal fit for the business.

"This gives us an opportunity to be local to many of the private equity groups in Florida and be in a geography with many businesses that we typically target," he said. "We specialize in family, founder-owned businesses and believe the South Florida area is underrepresented. We are excited to network locally and work with accountants, lawyers and our connections to better establish ourselves in the market."

Boxwood Partners officially moved to the new headquarters on November 1. The office is located at 1044 N US HWY 1, Suite 211, Jupiter, FL 33477. Boxwood Partners will continue to operate its Richmond, Virginia location.

####

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615866/Boxwood-Partners-Establishes-New-Florida-Headquarters