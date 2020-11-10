Michael Shah Funds the K Woods Foundation's School Supply Giveaway

In light of the ongoing pandemic, this school year brings a tremendous amount of stress for both parents and teachers who are currently struggling to obtain the necessary supplies for the 2020-2021 school year. As a result, Michael Shah funded an event held by the K Woods Foundation to help support local school boards.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / On Sunday, September 20th from 1 PM - 6 PM, the K Woods Foundation hosted their annual school supply giveaway, which was funded by Michael Shah. Located between 185 and 225 Park Hill Avenue, there were backpack and supply giveaways, free haircuts, face painting, games, music, food, and more.

Roughly 1 in 5 children who live below the federally defined poverty line will struggle to obtain school supplies. Likewise, according to a Federal Department of Education Survey, 94% of U.S. teachers are currently forced to spend their own money on classroom necessities due to lack of funding. Given this urgent need, the K Woods Foundation and Michael Shah pooled together their resources to launch this crucial community event.

The K Woods Foundation is dedicated to youth development and building community through teamwork and leadership. They aim to create opportunities for children and families to grow through a steady commitment to health, educational attainment, and human welfare. Partnering with local schools and community organizations, the K Woods Foundation distributed over 750 winter coats and 500 toys to children in the Park Hill Community last year.

Michael Shah, the Founder of DelShah Capital, is deeply invested in giving back to his local community. Having previously worked with the K Woods Foundation on a community event, Michael Shah was happy to fund the K Woods Foundation School Supply Giveaway event.

About Michael Shah

Michael K. Shah is the Founder of Delshah Capital and oversees all aspects of company operations, including acquisitions, legal strategy, asset management, and property management. Utilizing his legal expertise, he personally directs the course of action through many of the complex investments in which Delshah participates. Michael Shah is heavily invested in uplifting local communities through impactful events like the School Supply Giveaway.

CONTACT:

Michael K. Shah

Delshah Capital

michael@delshah.com

+1 (917) 522-6705 (o)

+1 (631) 764-3906 (m)

SOURCE: Michael K. Shah

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615885/Michael-Shah-Funds-the-K-Woods-Foundations-School-Supply-Giveaway