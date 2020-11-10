The global ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size is expected to grow by USD 103.48 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand in the food packaging industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw-material prices will hamper market growth.

Ethylene acrylic acid copolymer is extensively used in the food packaging industry for multiple packaging applications due to its adhesive properties with packaging substrates including LDPE, paper, polyamides, and foil. EAA copolymer is resistant to water, grease, thermos-plasticity, and solvents and is characterized by the thickening and binding properties. Additionally, it is highly suitable for acid-food packaging applications due to its high bond resistance property. The increased demand from the food packaging industry will be one of the major factors that will drive ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market: Application Landscape

The adhesives segment contributes immensely to the growth of the global EAA copolymer market, mainly because of the increasing consumption of EAA in the packaging industry. The high adhesion performance of EAA copolymers makes them high-performance adhesives that are preferred by multiple industry segments.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market: Geographic Landscape

Growth in the packaging, automotive, construction, industrial equipment, paper, and textile industries will significantly drive ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth in this region over the forecast period. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Barrier coating Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTANA AG

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Michelman Inc.

SK global chemical Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

