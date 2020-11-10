The global ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size is expected to grow by USD 103.48 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand in the food packaging industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw-material prices will hamper market growth.
Ethylene acrylic acid copolymer is extensively used in the food packaging industry for multiple packaging applications due to its adhesive properties with packaging substrates including LDPE, paper, polyamides, and foil. EAA copolymer is resistant to water, grease, thermos-plasticity, and solvents and is characterized by the thickening and binding properties. Additionally, it is highly suitable for acid-food packaging applications due to its high bond resistance property. The increased demand from the food packaging industry will be one of the major factors that will drive ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth.
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market: Application Landscape
The adhesives segment contributes immensely to the growth of the global EAA copolymer market, mainly because of the increasing consumption of EAA in the packaging industry. The high adhesion performance of EAA copolymers makes them high-performance adhesives that are preferred by multiple industry segments.
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market: Geographic Landscape
Growth in the packaging, automotive, construction, industrial equipment, paper, and textile industries will significantly drive ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth in this region over the forecast period. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Companies Covered
- ALTANA AG
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Michelman Inc.
- SK global chemical Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Univar Solutions Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
