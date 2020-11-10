Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Marc Abrams, Ph.D., vice president of discovery research, will present an update on the Company's early-stage development of extrahepatic RNAi therapeutics at TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide Peptide Therapeutics, a virtual conference taking place Nov. 11-13, 2020.

The presentation, titled, "Progress on a Pipeline of Extrahepatic RNAi Therapeutics," includes nonclinical data demonstrating messenger RNA (mRNA) knockdown activity in multiple extrahepatic tissues using therapeutic nucleic acid modalities leveraging Dicerna's proprietary RNAi technology. The presentation will be available from the conference website as part of the Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical track of TIDES Europe and will be viewable online for 30 days following the conference. The slides from the presentation will also be made available on the Events Presentations page of Dicerna's corporate website.

"Since introducing our proprietary GalXC technology four years ago, we have successfully advanced multiple candidates into clinical studies for genetically defined rare and prevalent diseases affecting the liver," said Bob D. Brown, Ph.D., Dicerna's chief scientific officer and executive vice president of research and development. "We are excited to continue this momentum by developing investigational therapies that leverage the flexibility of our proprietary RNAi technology, vastly increasing the scope of disease indications that may be targeted by RNAi. Research presented this week at TIDES Europe builds on the progress we reported earlier this year in extending our RNAi and oligonucleotide expertise to non-liver tissues. The additional evidence of RNAi-mediated reduction of target gene expression in a number of therapeutic pathways will help to inform and drive future research for pipeline expansion."

The TIDES Europe conference will also feature an on-demand presentation and a live, moderated panel discussion focusing on Dicerna's RNAi discovery and development collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S. Dr. Brown and Christo Shalish, vice president of business development and alliance management, will participate in both forums. The discussion also will include Marcus Schindler, senior vice president, head of Global Drug Discovery, and John McDonald, corporate vice president, Global R&D Business Development of Novo Nordisk and will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 4:30 5:15 p.m. CET (10:30 11:15 a.m. ET).

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technology platform called GalXC, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna's GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on hepatocytes, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond the liver, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegeneration and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

