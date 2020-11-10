Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTR8 ISIN: US02156K1034 Ticker-Symbol: 15PA 
Frankfurt
10.11.20
15:51 Uhr
24,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTICE USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTICE USA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80025,60022:32
25,20025,40022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTICE USA
ALTICE USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTICE USA INC24,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.