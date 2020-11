Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO and Mike Grau, CFO will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Virtual European Technology, Media Telecoms Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:15pm GMT (1:15pm EST). To listen to a live webcast, please visit: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1402204&tp_key=1767ffe506.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million Residential and Business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Nick Brown: +1 917 589 9983 nick.brown@alticeusa.com

Cathy Yao: +1 347 668 8001 cathy.yao@alticeusa.com

Head of Communications

Lisa Anselmo: +1 516 279 9461 lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com