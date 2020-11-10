Charleys Philly Steaks Offering Free Cheesesteak on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Charleys Philly Steaks locations will be participating in a system promotion this Veterans Day as a thank you to those who have served in the Military. On November 11, 2020, Veterans and active-duty Military members can enjoy a free small or regular sized cheesesteak when they visit their local Charleys restaurant.

"Charleys Philly Steaks has been serving up the #1 cheesesteak in the world at more than 100 Army and Airforce Exchange bases across the globe since 1999," explained Marketing Manager, Devyn Dematteo. "We often receive messages from guests who were in the Military and fondly remember Charleys from their days on Army and Airforce Exchange bases. We want to honor all of those who have served our country and say thank you."

While Charleys Philly Steaks has an established partnership with Army and Airforce Exchange Bases, this specific offer will take place at all domestic non-base locations. Over 400 locations across the country will be participating in this event. Charleys locations on Army and Airforce Exchange Bases will participate in a separate special offer.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries are helping quench cravings with the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

