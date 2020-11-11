The capnography devices market is poised to grow by USD 441.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
The report on the capnography devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recurrent consumption of capnography disposables.
The capnography devices market analysis includes technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the favorable regulatory guidelines for use of capnography as one of the prime reasons driving the capnography devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The capnography devices market covers the following areas:
Capnography Devices Market Sizing
Capnography Devices Market Forecast
Capnography Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- Hillrom
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Masimo Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Nonin Medical Inc.
- SCHILLER AG
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
