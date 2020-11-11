

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $5 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $6.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $609 million, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Ashland Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $60 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $609 Mln vs. $609 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

