The mycoplasma testing market is poised to grow by USD 445.57 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020-2024
The report on the mycoplasma testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on the R&D of biopharmaceuticals.
The mycoplasma testing market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of the prime reasons driving the mycoplasma testing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The mycoplasma testing market covers the following areas:
Mycoplasma Testing Market Sizing
Mycoplasma Testing Market Forecast
Mycoplasma Testing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- ATCC
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- InvivoGen
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Norgen Biotek Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- CROs
- Academic research institutes
- Cell banks
- Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
