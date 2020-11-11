The mycoplasma testing market is poised to grow by USD 445.57 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005757/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about Your Business amidst COVID-19 Impact? Get Exclusive Report Talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, Impact of Lockdowns, and Customer Behaviour Get FREE Sample PDF Report in your Inbox within Minutes!

The report on the mycoplasma testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on the R&D of biopharmaceuticals.

The mycoplasma testing market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of the prime reasons driving the mycoplasma testing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The mycoplasma testing market covers the following areas:

Mycoplasma Testing Market Sizing

Mycoplasma Testing Market Forecast

Mycoplasma Testing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ATCC

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

InvivoGen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

CROs

Academic research institutes

Cell banks

Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ATCC

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

InvivoGen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005757/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/