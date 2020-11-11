Rockland Trust Co.: Rockland Trust Named Honoree of Global Finance's Outstanding Crisis Leadership Program

HANOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Global Finance has honored Rockland Trust for Outstanding Crisis Leadership. This program recognizes banks and corporations that went above and beyond to respond to the global pandemic crisis by assisting their customers, protecting their employees, and providing critical support to society.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Global Finance. This pandemic has drastically changed the landscape for everyone over the past nine months. It is our responsibility to provide the help and support where we can to ensure we remain true to our belief that each relationship matters," said Christopher Oddleifson, Rockland Trust CEO. "This recognition is a huge credit to my colleagues' hard work, leadership, and dedication to all our relationships. During a time when our teams were juggling remote work, family responsibilities, uncertainty, and unmeasurable stress, we all came together to support those in our communities, and just as important, one another. I could not be more proud of that."

Rockland Trust's work surrounding the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was a crucial part of the bank's response; this included funding for over 6,200 small businesses totaling over $800MM. Employees in Retail, Compliance, Marketing, Human Resources, Operations, Investment Management and Corporate Services (roughly 30% of the bank's entire workforce) participated in teams working together to meet the needs of the bank's commercial lenders and business bankers.

Rockland Trust has also assisted small businesses through various contests and giveaways. During the months of April and May, the bank ran a social media contest that invited community members to nominate local small businesses. Through this initiative, the bank awarded eight small businesses with cash prizes totaling $10,000. In July, the bank launched the "Lifting Up Small Businesses" campaign, which provided free billboard advertising for 54 small businesses throughout eastern Massachusetts and Worcester.

Rockland Trust's affiliated Charitable Foundations has distributed over $665,000 in COVID relief funds to 105 organizations across the Rockland Trust footprint, providing much-needed support to local communities.

Rockland Trust was among 15 banks worldwide that received this recognition and the only one in New England.

All entries were judged separately by three independent researchers and a Global Finance editor. Evaluations considered each institution's efforts in light of its particular characteristics and conditions, such as size, market reach, government mandates, and pandemic's local impact. Entries were assessed for exceptional strength in specific areas and categorized accordingly.

