The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to grow by USD 60.56 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of type II DMFs is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Manufacturing Type Landscape
The increased adoption of healthcare services has benefited the global APIs market significantly. The rising accessibility to affordable healthcare services has increased the demand for low-cost medicines. Consequently, the need for low-cost APIs is increasing for manufacturing finished drugs. To cater to the growing demand for low-cost drugs, innovators are switching to CMOs for outsourcing either the bulk actives or the late-stage intermediates. Market growth by the captive API segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the contract API segment.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Geographic Landscape
Asia was the largest market for active pharmaceutical ingredients in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing partnerships between Asian API manufacturers and global vendors, along with the policy revamp in the region, favoring intellectual properties, will significantly influence active pharmaceutical ingredients market growth in Asia over the forecast period. Almost 66% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are the key markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.
Companies Covered:
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MANUFACTURING TYPE
- Market segmentation by manufacturing type
- Comparison by manufacturing type
- Captive API Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Contract API Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by manufacturing type
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing geriatric population
- Paradigm shift in API manufacturing
- Increasing patent expiries
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
