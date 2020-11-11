The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to grow by USD 60.56 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of type II DMFs is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Manufacturing Type Landscape

The increased adoption of healthcare services has benefited the global APIs market significantly. The rising accessibility to affordable healthcare services has increased the demand for low-cost medicines. Consequently, the need for low-cost APIs is increasing for manufacturing finished drugs. To cater to the growing demand for low-cost drugs, innovators are switching to CMOs for outsourcing either the bulk actives or the late-stage intermediates. Market growth by the captive API segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the contract API segment.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Geographic Landscape

Asia was the largest market for active pharmaceutical ingredients in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing partnerships between Asian API manufacturers and global vendors, along with the policy revamp in the region, favoring intellectual properties, will significantly influence active pharmaceutical ingredients market growth in Asia over the forecast period. Almost 66% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are the key markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Companies Covered:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

