

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 100 points or 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,360-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red again on Wednesday.



The global forecast is cloudy, with continued optimism for a Covid-19 vaccination likely countered by profit taking following recent rallies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the properties were mitigated by support from the financial shares and oil companies.



For the day, the index lost 13.59 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 3,360.15 after trading between 3,346.17 and 3,387.62. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 24.61 points or 1.05 percent to end at 2,308.85.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.80 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.78 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.60 percent, Bank of Communications rose 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance was up 0.14 percent, PetroChina added 0.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.75 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.39 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.84 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.43 percent, China Vanke sank 0.81 percent, Beijing Capital Development was down 0.47 percent and Bank of China and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street in inconsistent as the Dow opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green - but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 spent most of the day in negative territory.



The Dow jumped 262.95 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 29,420, while the NASDAQ plunged 159.93 points or 1.37 percent to end at 11,553.86 and the S&P 500 fell 4.97 points or 0.14 percent to close at 3,545.53.



The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, such as Zoom (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN).



The shift comes as upbeat news about a vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism that business may return to normal next year. However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.



Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.



Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine continued to outweigh worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.07 or 2.7 percent at $41.36 a barrel.



