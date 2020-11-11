Accuindex Acquires CySEC Regulated Ruizean Markets Ltd

DUBAI, UAE, 11 November 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuindex, a leading Forex and CFD broker, announced today that it has acquired the 100% share of the Cyprus operations of another Forex and CFD Broker, namely Ruizean.

To this extent, the company's name has changed into Accuindex EU Limited (ex. Ruizean Markets Ltd) and the new Cyprus office is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (the "CySEC") under the license number 340/17.

Accuindex's operations shall entail the provision of brokerage services to both, retail and professional investors, and with this deal Accuindex is planning mainly to strengthen its services across key European markets. This new addition to Accuindex enhances further the already well-established international operations of Accuindex across the Middle East and East Africa.

Following the abovementioned acquisition, Mr. Samer Mourched, Chief Operating Officer of Accuindex Ltd, pointed out the following in a statement: "We are very happy about this acquisition. This new addition to Accuindex's operations reflects the strength of the strategic position we have built in the industry. Europe is a key market for us and having the CySEC regulation and a local office gives us a significant presence in the continent. Our aim is to accommodate the needs of our clients and provide a safe and regulated ecosystem for trading of financial assets internationally."

The acquisition came at a time when Accuindex was trying to strengthen its position and its regulated activities in order to win a larger share of the Forex and CFD markets. This is the reason why Accuindex has appointed Mr. Samer Mourched for the position of Chief Operating Officer for Accuindex Ltd, a person who comes with 15 years of experience in senior and executive leadership roles from various financial institutions.

The new Cyprus office will be headed by the Executive Director of Accuindex EU Limited, Mrs. Maya Radoslavova, who brings many years of experience in the fields of online trading, sales, management, risk management, and business strategy. The new office will be providing dedicated customer support in various languages under the local regulation. In line with this it will give Accuindex's clients the knowledge and security that they will be serviced by one of the fastest growing firm in the industry.

About Accuindex

Accuindex was founded in 2017 and nowadays it is an industry leader in the Forex and CFD markets. It is our promise to deliver a powerful, user-friendly, and fair-trading experience. We provide market leading and transparent trading conditions to our clients and offer a competitive advantage to access the most popular assets classes in today financial markets including currencies, commodities, and indices. Our clients benefit from intensive training, dedicated customer service and 24/7 professional customer support and assistance.

ACCUINDEX EU LIMITED is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission | (CYSEC) in Cyprus (License number 340/17).

ACCUINDEX LTD is authorized and regulated by the Financial Service Commission (FSC) in Mauritius (License No GB19024778)

