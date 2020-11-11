Green Apple Pediatric Dentistry Wins Synchrony Pillars Award

Small Business Honored for Supporting Its Community Through Times of Change

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Green Apple Pediatric Dentistry today announced that it won a Synchrony Pillars Project award from Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company. Since 2016, Synchrony's small business awards program has honored small business owners who have supported their communities through times of change. Green Apple Pediatric Dentistry received a $10,000 prize to help grow its business and honor its resiliency and ability to transform the lives of those in its community.

"It's an honor to accept the Synchrony Pillars Project award on behalf of our talented and hard-working team," said Dr. Evy Guerrero, pediatric dentist and owner of Green Apple Pediatric Dentistry. "We plan to use the award for continuing education & to provide pro-bono emergency services to underserved children of our community.

The Pillars Project awards were open to both current and prospective Synchrony partners with 30 employees or less. The small businesses represent a wide range of industries, including retail, home, auto, sports and massage therapy, personal fitness training, veterinarians, dentists, physicians, and more.

"A Synchrony Pillar in 2020 is a community cornerstone, one who propels their community forward by changing what's possible for their business and their neighbors," said Neeraj Mehta, CEO, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. "Synchrony celebrates Green Apple Pediatric Dentistry for their success and how they are changing what's possible for their business and community."

Synchrony provides consumer financing through small and medium-sized merchants. It allows consumers to finance major purchases when shopping at national or local stores for big-ticket items like jewelry, furniture, tires, sporting goods and more. Our products and technology help our partners drive sales by offering consumers instant access to credit and extended financing at the time of purchase- whether in-store, online or via mobile.

