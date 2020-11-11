Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

A-Gas International Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., and Dehon Service SAS CLIMALIFE will emerge as major secondary refrigerants market participants during 2020-2024

The secondary refrigerants market is expected to grow by USD 240.30 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the secondary refrigerants market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005933/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The secondary refrigerants market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Secondary Refrigerants Market Participants:

A-Gas International Ltd.

A-Gas International Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers refrigerants to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.

Clariant International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. The company offers heat transfer fluid under the brand, Antifrogen.

Dehon Service SAS CLIMALIFE

Dehon Service SAS CLIMALIFE operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers refrigerant fluids for various applications such as refrigeration, air conditioning, liquid cooling, heat pumps, and refrigerated freight.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/secondary-refrigerants-market-industry-analysis

Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Secondary refrigerants market is segmented as below:

Application Commercial Refrigeration Residential Refrigeration Heat Pumps Air-conditioning

Geography Europe APAC North America MEA South America



The secondary refrigerants market is driven by the growing demand in the food industry. In addition, other factors such as reducing the use of CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs are expected to trigger the secondary refrigerants market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the secondary refrigerants market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44743

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005933/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/