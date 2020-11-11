

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines will return service to New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport on February 1, 2021, after a five-year absence.



The airline said it will operate nonstop flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco starting February 1.



'The airline's entry back into JFK after five years reflects not only its strong commitment to the New York City area, but a continuation of aggressively and strategically managing the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to and from the places where customers want to fly,' the airline said in a statement.



The airline will operate four daily flights out of Terminal 7 at John F. Kennedy Airport, two to San Francisco and two to Los Angeles.



According to the airline, the flights will utilize the reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on the routes offering customers an extended premium cabin featuring 16 additional United Business class seats, bringing the total premium cabin seat count to 46. The aircraft will also feature 22 United Premium Plus seats, 47 Economy Plus seats and 52 Economy seats.



