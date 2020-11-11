Conversational AI startup selected as a top place to work by leading recruitment firm

Cognigy, a global leader in Conversational AI, has been recognized as a best startup to work for in the North Rhine-Westphalia region in Germany by Revoco, a leading technology recruitment and talent acquisition company.

North Rhine-Westphalia is one of the most thriving startup areas in Europe, with Cologne and Düsseldorf emerging as the two main hubs. Focusing on startups in this region, Revoco selected Cognigy for merits across the organization, including a flat hierarchy, recognized contributions that make a significant impact and access to world-class technologies.

"The Cognigy team is a young, agile and highly talented group of thinkers and builders who are committed to market transformation and the growth of the business," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. "We are proud to be a product-led company balanced with a culture that makes employees feel valued, motivated and a significant part of a rapidly growing global company that is delivering innovation and driving change."

See the Revoco's list of five best startups to work for.

Cognigy has offices in Düsseldorf, Germany, San Francisco, United States, Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. To learn more about joining the Cognigy team, visit https://www.cognigy.com/career.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in Conversational AI to support customer service automation. Its low-code platform, Cognigy.AI, enables enterprises to automate contact centers for customer and employee communications using intelligent voice- and chatbots. With precise, reliable intent recognition, human-like dialogs and seamless integration into backend systems, Cognigy.AI creates superior user experiences and helps companies reduce support costs. Cognigy.AI is available in SaaS and on-premise environments and supports conversations in any language and on any channel including phone, webchat, SMS and mobile apps. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes Daimler, Bosch, Henkel, Lufthansa, Salzburg AG and many more. Learn more at cognigy.com.

