Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amazon.com Inc., Bynder BV, and Dalet SA will emerge as major media asset management solutions market participants during 2020-2024

The media asset management solutions market is expected to grow by USD 6.74 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the media asset management solutions market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005963/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The media asset management (MAM) solutions market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market Participants:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers eMAM Cloud Service that allows media companies to manage media on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

Bynder BV

Bynder BV operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of digital asset management tools such as derivatives and AI auto-tagging to different versions of files and to automatically scan rich media images and generate tags based on the contents of that image.

Dalet SA

Dalet SA operates its business through segments such as Solutions, Platform, and Services. The company provides a line of solutions such as Dalet OneCut, Dalet Media Cortex, and Dalet Galaxy five Workflow Orchestration among others to offer rich, collaborative tools allowing end-to-end media production, management, and distribution workflows.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/media-asset-management-solutions-market-industry-analysis

Media Asset Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Media asset management solutions market is segmented as below:

Deployment On-premise Cloud

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is driven by the shift from on-premises to cloud-based MAM solutions. In addition, other factors such as the increased use of MAM solutions across retail, media, and entertainment industries are expected to trigger the media asset management solutions market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the media asset management solutions market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44724

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005963/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/