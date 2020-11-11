Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd. will emerge as major cylindrical lithium-ion battery market participants during 2020-2024

The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow by USD 8.45 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Participants:

Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as 14500 lithium-ion battery, 18500 lithium-ion battery, and 18650 lithium-ion battery among others.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Information and Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems and Equipment, Automotive Systems, High Function Materials and Components, Construction Machinery, and Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems. The company offers a line of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles such as cylindrical/prismatic lithium-ion battery cell, 115V lithium-ion battery module, and 173V lithium-ion battery module among others.

LG Chem Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Petrochemicals, Energy solutions, Advanced materials, Life sciences, and Common and others. The company offers lithium-ion batteries that are used in laptop, power tool, electric bicycle, and electric motorcycle applications.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cylindrical lithium-ion battery market is segmented as below:

Application Automotive Industrial Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market is driven by an increase in demand for power banks. In addition, other factors such as the growing adoption of EVs are expected to trigger the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

