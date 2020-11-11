NetAlly Announces Industry's First Simultaneous Wi-Fi and Wired Network Mapping

Network professionals can now survey their Wi-Fi networks and map their wired and wireless infrastructures with a single "walk through" saving time and gaining unmatched visibility.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what the company is calling an industry first, NetAlly is announcing a new network topology mapping feature that enables network professionals to simultaneously survey their Wi-Fi networks and discover the wired infrastructure, for automated map generation in their Link-Live cloud service.



Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO says, "Delivering new, innovative capabilities in Link-Live is part of our ongoing focus and investment in our software portfolio and providing added functionality and value for our AllyCare premium support customers."

Earlier this year, NetAlly announcedthe AirMapper Site Survey App for their EtherScope nXG network analyzer. Using the analyzer's multi-radio technology and patented discovery engine, users can now actively discover the network's topology while passively scanning Wi-Fi channels. The instrument then sends the data to the Link-Live cloud service where users can apply filters and map controls to customize the information displayed. One click exports the map to Microsoft Visio. Essential mapping functions are available to all EtherScope nXG owners; in-depth map configuration and export is available to customers with the company's AllyCare premium support.

"Think about the time savings and visibility this provides to network professionals," says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO. "With a single walk around a site, they can measure the Wi-Fi network for coverage and performance, and at the same time gain total visibility of the wired infrastructure supporting the wireless LAN."

Aside from the unique Wi-Fi survey plus wired infrastructure discovery use model, the mapping function can be used independently anytime the user wants to generate updated network diagrams.

"What is typically a tedious, time-consuming task or a job requiring a separate investment in expensive mapping software is now automated and up-to-the-minute accurate," Kahkoska says. "Combined with EtherScope nXG's Wi-Fi and wired Ethernet analysis, network pros now have a single powerful tool for network validation, troubleshooting, and documentation."

Lee Badman, Wi-Fi architect and blogger (@wirednot) agrees: "Time has always been money in network support, and the time this network mapping feature will save will be a game changer in complex environments. I've come to view the EtherScope nXG as a force multiplier that already reduces tools and different skill sets needed to be successful in WLAN support, and now the LAN side also just got a major boost."

Mapping of wired network infrastructures is also available using the company's recently introduced LinkRunner 10G Advanced Ethernet Tester. Coverage with NetAlly's AllyCare support program activates the network discovery engine on the instrument itself and enables access to full network mapping capabilities in Link-Live.

For more information about NetAlly's network topology mapping capabilities, please see https://netally.com/networkmapping.

About NetAlly

The NetAlly family of network test and analysis solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today's complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScopenXG, AirMagnet, LinkRunner, LinkSprinter, AirCheck, and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

