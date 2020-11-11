There were 86 recalls in the EU. 62 of these were for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), of which 60 were particle filter masks. The main risk was microbiological. There were also 19 recalls in the clothing and textile category, including 13 children's clothing products. The main risk was injuries.

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

See more product recall trends:

Hardlines >

Cosmetics, Personal Care & Household >

Electrical & Electronics >

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.