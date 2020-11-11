There were 4 product recalls in the US, with 3 of these being for cosmetics and personal care products. The main risk was chemical.

The EU saw 22 recalls for cosmetics and personal care products, of which 8 were for skin lightening products. The main risk was also chemical.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

